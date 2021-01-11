Mrs. Mae Anna Johnson, age 90, of the Shannon Community, passed away peacefully at her residence Monday, January 11, 2021. One of eleven children, Mrs. Johnson was born in Early County, GA, on February 12, 1930, daughter of the late Marion Carroll O'Neal, Sr., and Eula Eva James O'Neal. She had been a resident of the Shannon community for the greater part of her life and was a 1948 graduate of Model High School. Prior to retirement in 1992, Mrs. Johnson was a quality control specialist for Florida Tile. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rome and loved working in her flower garden. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Griffin Johnson. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Gene O'Neal, M.C. O'Neal, Jr., and Louis O'Neal; six sisters, Dorothy Hootman, Louise Rutledge, Alene Evans, Pearly Barton, Gaye Williams, and Patricia Lowe. Mrs. Johnson is survived by two daughters, Sharon Elaine Tate (Bill) Moody of Sun City Center, FL, and Myra Ann Tate Hunter of Shannon; one grandson, Jesse Gabriel Hunter of Maineville, OH; one brother, Leon O'Neal. Funeral services for Mrs. Johnson will be Sunday afternoon, January 17, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Matt DuVall officiating. Interment will be Monday in Floyd Memory Gardens. Mrs. Johnson's family will receive friends Sunday afternoon at Salmon Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until the service hour. In accordance with CDC guidelines social distancing is required and masks are recommended. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mae Anne Johnson.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Sunday, January 17, 2021
3:00PM-4:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 17, 2021
4:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Jan 18
Interment
Monday, January 18, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
