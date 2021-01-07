Mrs. Linda Fay Johnson, age 77, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Thursday January 7, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Johnson was born in Floyd County, GA on August 31, 1943, daughter of the late William Phillip Franks and the late Lois Josephine Hamby Franks. Prior to her retirement, she had been an associate with the former Brackett Pharmacy and an Assistant Manager with Eckerd Drug Company for over 30 years. She was a member of Eden Valley Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Alene Tant and Eloise Didrick, and by a granddaughter, Tamara Faye Johnson Survivors include her husband, Billy Charles "Nicky" Johnson, to whom she was married in 1959; a daughter, Marjorie Finley (Nathaniel), Lindale; 2 sons, Joel Aaron Johnson (Debbie), Lindale, and Michael Anthony "Tony" Johnson (Susan), Rome; 3 brothers, Edward Franks, AL, Donnie Franks (Ann), Cedartown, and Leonard Franks (Pat), Coosa; 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 1pm at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Mike Davenport will officiate. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 11am until 12:15pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.