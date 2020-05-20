Mrs. Jean McCollum Johnson, age 91, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in a local hospital. Mrs. Johnson was born in Spring Garden, AL on May 30, 1928, daughter of the late Pink Emery "P. E." McCollum and the late Nobia Potts McCollum. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Johnson, by a sister, Charmon Phillips, and by 5 brothers, Harvey, Tommy, Norman, Bill, and Glenn McCollum. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for several years at Redmond Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Regina Johnson, Rome; 2 sons, Chris Johnson (Jana), Cartersville, and Steve Johnson (Ramon), Salem, MA; a sister, Sue Shores, Rome; 2 brothers, David McCollum, Cedar Bluff, AL, and Jack McCollum, Yorba Linda, CA; 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Johnson will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 12 until 2pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The funeral service will be private with the Rev. Joey Haynes officiating. Interment will be in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
