Honor thy father and thy Mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee. That bible verse from Exodus 20:12 speaks for Florene Gray Johnson, who at age 95, joined her family in that heavenly home on July 15th, 2021. She and her husband, Walter, cared for her father, Charles Lucian Gray after his stroke and death in 1951. Her mother, Hester Myram Greer, "Mother Gray" Johnson, then shared their home till her death in 1972. Forene was born May 30th, 1926 in Gattman, Monroe County, Mississippi the youngest of the siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter M "Catfish" Johnson, and siblings: Joella, "Ed" (George Edward), "Mot" (Lawrence Mosco), "Tommy" (Thomas Eugene), Hollis Charles and their spouses. She graduated from Gaylesville High School in Cherokee County, AL in 1944 and attended business school in Chattanooga, TN before accepting a job with Lawley Chevrolet Company of Pell City, AL. After moving to Rome in 1946 she was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper by Jackson-Yarbrough Lumber Company. This was later known as A.W. Campbell Lumber Company where she worked many years before retiring. The Rev. Russell Head married Walter and Florene here in Floyd County, GA on February 1st, 1948. Walter called her "Bugs". They were a devoted couple and best friends until his death December 12th, 1996. She joined Hollywood Baptist Church in 1951 where Walter served as a deacon. She served as general secretary for many years. She also served as YWA Leader, was a member of the choir and helpmate to Walter in his many activities with the church. She is survived by a niece Mrs. William N. Jones of Chelsea, AL, great nieces, great grand nephews and great grand niece. Funeral services will be conducted by Dr. Jerry W. Dudley assisted by Jack Harris and Ken Ward. Bill Fortenberry has been asked to sing. Internment at the Eastview Cemetery here in Rome. Pallbearers: Tim Agan, Wayne Edwards, Lawrence Hallman, Ray Hayes, Ralph Ingram, Nick Jones, Ricky Ledbetter, Jeff Meadows, Dwayne McGuire and Steve Rush. "Many thanks to life long friends and neighbors who lovingly cared for me these last years of my illness with cancer, Covid-19 and pneumonia; especially Janis Rush. All those who sent a card, called or came by for a visit lifted my spirits. My wonderful caregivers during this time, employees of the home health care services and hospice who I came to know and love, my personal physician and his staff, and the many employees at both local hospitals who treated me with respect and kindness...Thank You. Last but not least, Sandra, Kathy, and Ricky Ledbetter who I came to love as children and cared for me at the end of my life." She loved people and loved having visitors come to see her and talk with them over the telephone. She loved her church and attended as long as she could. Her daddy was a timber cruiser and buyer and she loved seeing all kind of trees and appreciated their importance in nature. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in her name to: Cancer Navigators, 255 W 5th St, Rome, GA 30161.
+1