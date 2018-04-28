John Neal Youmans, age 81, of Rome, passed away Saturday morning, April 28, 2018.
He was survived by his wife of 59 years, Kay Scott Youmans, three children; Joy Johnson, Jan Collier, and John W (Skip) Youmans, and his brother Robert E. Youmans. He had many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Rome First UMC, a graduate and longtime supporter of the University of Georgia, an avid sports fan, and member of the Rome Exchange Club.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 30, 2018, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Wilder Center with a service immediately following at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of Rome First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Robert Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to be made to Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome, Ga., 30161.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements.