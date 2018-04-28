Mr. Jeremy Daniel Miller, age 36, of Plainville, Ga., passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Jeremy was born in Kingston, NY, on July 7, 1981, son of R. Alan Miller and Robin Dawn Brueckner Miller. He and his family moved to Georgia while Jeremy was in his teens and he was an Eagle Scout and a member of the ROTC. For a number of years Jeremy was associated with Tommy Roberts Trucking. At the time of his death, he was an equipment operator for Saiia Construction Company of Birmingham, working at both Inland Rome and Plant Bowen. Jeremy was an avid hockey fan (Toronto Maple Leafs), enjoyed fishing and loved being with his family.
Jeremy is survived by his wife, Cassondra McLendon Miller; Parents, R. Alan and Robin Miller; step-daughter, Maegan Witt; step-sons, Kyle Witt and Tyler Witt; grandchildren, Samantha Estelle Witt-
Miller, Serenity Vonceil Witt and Lucas Miles Bedford; brother, Jonathan Alan Miller; Grandmother, Naomi Miller; aunts and uncles, Sandy and Bob Hood, Dale and John Whipple and Stan and Angel
Miller; nieces and nephews, Andrea and Alex Wipple, and Sarah, Alex and Nick Miller.
Funeral services for Jeremy will be held on Tuesday afternoon, May 1, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Salmon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Morning View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, April 30, 2018, at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m.
You’re invited to visit www.sdalmonfuneralhome.com to share memories and post tributes.
