Mrs. Grace Leona Bryan Jenkins, age 95, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Jenkins was born in Etowah County, AL, on May 1, 1925, daughter of the late Barney Vesta Bryan and the late Ollie Noojin Bryan. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, David Colonel Jenkins, and by 5 siblings, Clarence Edward Bryan, Helen Bryan Smith, Sybil Bryan Smith, Betty Bryan Flemister and Marlene Bryan Hughes. Before her retirement, Mrs. Jenkins was a weaver and inspector at Greenwood's Lindale Manufacturing and Burlington Manufacturing. She was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church participating in the WMU at Friendship. She was also a member of W.O.W. (Women of Winthrop) at Winthrop Court assisted living. Survivors include her daughter, Debra Duck (Ronnie), Ft. Oglethorpe; her son, Kenneth Jenkins (Christine), Cocoa, FL; her grandson, Timothy Duck, Ft. Oglethorpe; a brother, Tony Bryan (Cynthia), Rome; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Rodger Whorton officiating and with her brother, Tony Bryan, delivering the eulogy. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and the family requests masks be worn. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10am until 11:45am at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and the family requests masks be worn. Pallbearers are to assemble by 11:30am on Saturday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and include: Active: Connor Bryan, Andy Smith, Greg Flemister, Glen Flemister, Barry Hughes, Darren Tidwell and Mitchell King; Honorary, Joe Hughes and Travis Bryan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made to a fund they have set up in Mrs. Jenkins honor. For information on how to donate, please contact the family. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
