Rev. H. Ladell Jacobs, age 80, of Silver Creek, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020, at a local hospital. Rev. Jacobs was born in Rome, Georgia on July 24, 1940, son of the late Herman Jacobs and the late Louise Branton Jacobs. He was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel Shelton "Danny" Jacobs, and by an infant brother, Steven Jacobs. Rev. Jacobs received an associate degree from the College of Automation in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior to retirement, he worked for several years in IT at Trend Mills and then retired as the Director of IT for Floyd County Government. He was a faithful servant of God serving for many years singing with his wife and teaching Sunday School. In 1996, Rev. Jacobs was ordained to serve as Pastor of Liberty View Baptist Church where he faithfully served until 2019. He also preached and sang at numerous revivals over the years. Bro. Ladell was a gentle and loving man who will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Pilgrim Jacobs, to whom he was married on June 20, 1959; three children, Cheryl Jacobs Sawinski (Jim), Byron, GA, Rick Jacobs (Tammy), Rome, GA, and Tara Jacobs Castiglione (Christian), Nashville, TN; 6 grandchildren, Lindsey (Jeremy), James (Karen), Taylor (Hannah), Jennifer (Chad), Emily (Daniel), and Jessica; 2 great grandsons, Jameson and Ezra, with another one on the way; a sister, Teresa Thrash; five brothers, Frank, Jerry, Jack, Bruce and Phillip Jacobs; nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 12:30pm at Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Greg Robinson and Bro. Ladell's pastor, the Rev. Jerry Cowart, will officiate. Rev. Jacobs will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 10am until 12 noon. Social distancing measures will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 11:30am and include: Active: Taylor Jacobs, James Sawinski, Kurt Thrash, Mark Jacobs, Bryan Tate, and Jamie Brumbelow. Honorary: Frank, Jerry, Jack, Bruce and Phillip Jacobs as well as Bro. Ladell's dear preacher friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty View Baptist Church Building Fund, 207 Ken Street, Adairsville, GA 30103. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.