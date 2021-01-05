Mrs. Betty Jo Davis Jacobs, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Jacobs was born in Floyd County, GA on May 22, 1936, daughter of the late Willie Franklin Davis and the late Annie Irene Proctor Davis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Doyle Jacobs, by a son, Ronnie Doyle Jacobs, by 2 sisters, Jackie Childers and Lena Gore, and by her brother, Billy Davis. Before her retirement, Mrs. Jacobs was an inspector for many years at Mohawk Industries. After her retirement, she owned and operated "Jo Jo's Diner" on Broad Street for 9 years. Mrs. Jacobs loved bingo, the Atlanta Braves, and bowling where she was a member of the Women's International Bowling Commission. She was of the Baptist Faith. Survivors include her 2 daughters, Mary Ann Jacobs Allmon, Rome, and Kay Jacobs Rusaw, Rome; 3 grandchildren, Chris Allmon (Nikki), Rome, Crandel Allmon (Randy Carnes), Rome, and JoAnna Rusaw Parker (Derrick), Silver Creek; 5 great-grandchildren, Cayla Ann Allmon, Christopher Dalton Allmon, Lillian Jean Allmon, Kaydon Davis Parker and Mollie Eloise Parker; a brother-in-law, Lester Jacobs, Rome; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Dr. Jonathan Schwartz officiating. A private family graveside will take place at a later date in Floyd Memory Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2pm until 3:45pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The funeral service will be streamed on Facebook Live on Friday on the Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, Facebook page. Pallbearers are to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 3:30pm and include: Active, Dalton Allmon, Kaydon Parker, Derrick Parker, Don Rusaw, Lee Gore, Steve Tillery and Barry Childers; Honorary: Chris Allmon and Crandel Allmon. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
