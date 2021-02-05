Suzanne Barton Jackson, 80, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, in the comfort of her home after a well fought year-long battle with ovarian cancer. Born on September 25, 1940, in Rome, Georgia, Suzanne was the eldest child of G. Winton and Frances Barton. She attended Rome High School and was the last graduating class of 1958. She then went to Jacksonville State University, class of 1961. Suzanne began her teaching career immediately for Atlanta Public Schools and then taught most of her 40-year career in Fulton County, ending by part-time teaching for 5 extra years. While teaching, she also earned her Master's Degree from West Georgia College. She adored children, education, music, learning, laughter, people, her children and grandchildren, cousins and countless friends. She was passionate about reading and learned that she had a new found passion and mission when one of her grandsons was diagnosed with dyslexia in kindergarten. She also loved volunteering at local schools as a mentor, Meals on Wheels of Coweta County, and the Georgia Council of the Blind after her father suffered from macular degeneration. Suzanne is the widow of Daniel Ray Jackson, Sr. Surviving are her brother, George W. Barton Jr., daughter Melinda Messinger Servick and husband Todd and their two sons, Brady (10) and Charlie (8); son Daniel R. Jackson, Jr. and wife Lisa and their two sons, Zach (11) and Ben (8). A Celebration of Life for Suzanne will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 2pm at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. Due to Covid-19, a mask is required to enter the church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Dyslexia Resource, www.dyslexiaresource.org. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.