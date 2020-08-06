Nancy Carolyn Jackson, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Nancy's birth gave her mom a very special first Mother's Day gift with her arrival on May 9, 1952, just two days before Mother's Day. Nancy was the daughter of Louise Ellenburg Jackson and the late Charles Frederick Jackson, Sr., who had met in Rome, married in Anniston, AL, but made their home in Cave Spring, where they raised Nancy and her brothers on their family farm at the end of Perry Farm Road. Nancy graduated from Cave Spring High School as the valedictorian of the Class of 1970, and went on to graduate from West Georgia College in 1973 with a Bachelor's in Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing Management. Although Nancy had a gift for numbers, her true love was working with living things, and she was never happier than when surrounded by her beloved pets, or digging in the dirt, planting the beautiful flowers she grew. She put extra food out daily for any stray animals to make sure they would not go hungry. A green thumb runs in her family, and Nancy's special touch could always coax a plant into beautiful blooms. She loved her family and friends with a deep loyalty, and they knew they were loved. She never forgot a birthday and she never missed a family reunion. She loved the heritage of living on land on the Bell's Ferry Road in Rome that had belonged to her Jackson grandparents. Nancy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cave Spring, where she grew up singing "Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam" and sitting between her parents every Sunday. Nancy is survived by her mother, Louise Jackson; her brothers, Charles (Christa) and Ben (Leslie), all of Cave Spring; dear cousins, Luke and Tonya Lamb, of Rome; her first love, Patrick McGovern, of Tucker, Ga.; a devoted friend, Betty Ledbetter, of Rome; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Jackson family plot at Cave Spring Cemetery with Pastor Jarrod Kinsey of First Baptist Church of Cave Spring officiating. Due to restrictions of the health crisis, the service will be a private one for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Cave Spring in Nancy's memory. John House's Cave Spring Chapel.