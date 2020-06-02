Mr. James Leon "Jim" Jackson, age 69, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Jackson was born in Forsyth, Georgia, in 1950, the son of Jean Watts Jackson and the late Elbert Leon Jackson. Mr. Jackson was a graduate of Mary Persons High School and the University of Georgia. He was a certified public accountant. After graduating from college, he worked for Read Martin & Slickman CPAs where he became a partner. He then accepted a position with Georgia Tufters in Calhoun where he worked for 34 years until retirement. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. He loved the Georgia Bulldawgs, was an avid cyclist, a professional jokester, a lifelong athlete, and a supporter of the Model Lady Devils basketball program. His most recent accomplishment was taking on the sport of CrossFit during his fight against cancer. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Kay Love Jackson; three daughters, Lori Jackson West (Shane), Rome, Kimberly Jackson Lewis, Albany, and Kristen Jackson Stallings (Randall), Kennesaw; four grandchildren, Ava Lewis, Ripken West, Parker Lewis, and Jackson West; his mother, Jean Jackson; three siblings, Meg Stovall, Barbie Martin, and Carl Jackson; and many other loved family members. A private graveside service will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Reverand Randy Lambert officiating. Mr. Jackson will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 4 until 7 pm. Social distancing measures will be followed. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, c/o Floyd Healthcare Foundation, 400 Turner McCall Boulevard, Suite 102, Rome, Georgia 30165 (or online at https://www.floyd.org/foundation/Pages/Make-a-Donation.aspx). Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
