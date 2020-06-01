Mr. James Leon "Jim" Jackson, age 69, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Private graveside service will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Mr. Jackson will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday from 4 until 7pm. Social distancing measures will be followed. A complete obituary will be placed in Thursday's Rome News-Tribune. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
