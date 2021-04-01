Betty Jean Satcher Jackson, 79, of Taylorsville, Ga went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2021. Betty was born at the old Satcher home place February 21, 1942. Daughter of the late Jesse H Satcher and Clara Mae Adams Satcher, of Taylorsville. She is preceded in death by her brothers, James E. Satcher, Alfred Satcher, Hoyt Satcher, Hollis Satcher, Jesse Satcher, Jr.; 2 grandchildren, Victor and Victoria Brown. Horace Wayne Jackson, 81, of Taylorsville, Ga went home to see Jesus on March 28, 2021. Horace was born and raised in Albertville, AL. Son of the late Luther O. Jackson and Josephine Bryant Jackson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carthell (Ruth) Jackson, Mildred Dempsey, LD Jackson; sisters, Ruby Jo (Leslie) Williams, Doris Levens; and 2 grandchildren, Victor and Victoria Brown. Horace and Betty are survived by their daughter, Tina West; her husband, Tim and grandson Brent (Morgan) West; her daughter, Darlene Brown, her husband Drew and granddaughter, Gabrielle Brown; daughters, Christian (Gary) Gulisano. Great grandchildren Braylynn Davis, Bryleighh Gulisano, and Karson Gulisano; her son, Wayne Jackson, his wife Deana, and grandchildren Adam Jackson, Savannah Jackson. Her brother, Harold Satcher (Shirley); along with many nieces and nephews. Horace retired from First Brands Corp after 32 years as a Production Supervisor. He was proud of being on the ground floor and making the first glad bag at the Cartersville location. He was a member of John W. Akins Lodge, Taylorsville and the Bartow County Masonic Lodge where he served many chairs and as Past Master. Horace and Betty celebrated 62 years of marriage. They were faithful members of New Hope Chapel Baptist Church, Rome Ga. They took pride in being "Nana and Papa." They enjoyed spending time together and were never seen apart. They enjoyed each other's company greatly. Due to their death dates three days apart, a double Celebration of Life will take place at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 5, from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 6, at 1:00 pm with the Pastor, Dr. Drew Brown. They will lie in state from 11:30-12:30 before the service. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens in Rome, GA. In lieu of flowers monetary contributions to Kingston Holiness Church or New Hope Chapel to further the gospel. Please keep our family in prayer as we are broken-hearted that their time on earth has ended. We are happy they will spend eternity in Heaven together at the feet of Jesus. Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Horace Wayne Jackson and Mrs. Betty Jean Satcher Jackson; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories and to post condolence messages.
