Jimmy DeWayne Itson, Sr., 72, of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Northwest Hospital. Born February 7, 1949 in Lindale, Georgia he was the son of the late John Walter Itson and Ruby Nell (Demonia) Itson. Jimmy was a graduate of Pepperell High School , and a graduate of University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and was career military for 24 years. After the military, he began a second career as a security guard for the National Institutes of Health. Surviving him are children Jimmy DeWayne Itson, Jr., Jason Itson and wife Linda, Christina Briggs, and Jonathan "JC" Itson both of Westminster; grandchildren Sawyer and Max Itson, Elizabeth and Jason Itson, II, and Amethyst, Emerald, and Crystal Briggs; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous siblings, nieces and nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Roy Itson. The family will welcome friends on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Military burial will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project, P.O. Box 2878 Westminster, MD 21157 https://carrollcountyvip.org/donations Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
