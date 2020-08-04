Dr. Richard J. Ingram, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Dr. Ingram was born in Ashland, Alabama on May 23, 1932, son of the late Truett Ingram and the late Clentell Pruet Ingram. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Ward Ingram; his daughter, Danon Lynn Bradford; his granddaughter, Meg Ingram; his brothers, James Ingram and Gene Ingram; and his sisters, Mary Ingram Cosby, Wanda Ingram Rodriguez and Margaret Ingram Van Cleave. Dr. Ingram attended Auburn University and received his Bachelors Degree and then received his Masters Degree and his EdD from the University of Georgia. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and was assigned to the USS Valley Forge. He was a teacher, coach and administrator during his career as an educator. He was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. He is survived by his son, Richard Lance Ingram (H J), of Huntsville, AL; his daughters, Cathy Ann Halgat (Jay), of Monroe, GA and Nanci Joi Fox (Thomas), of Conyers, Ga; his grandchildren, Richard M. Bradford, Jaymes Halgat, Rachael Fox, Jesse Fox, Steven Halgat, Madalyn Knox (J C), Benjamin Fox and Rebekah Fox; his great grandchildren, Lillian Bradford, Summer Perry and Jackson Knox; his sister, Ruby Hill, of Lineville, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance to his wishes, Dr. Ingram will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Dr. Ingram's memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.