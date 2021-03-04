Mr. Billy Dean "Hardrock" Ingle, Jr., age 64, of Lindale, GA, passed away Thursday morning, March 4, 2021, in a local hospital. Mr. Ingle was born in Rome, GA on March 16, 1956, son of the late Billy Dean Ingle, Sr. and the late Helen Agan Ingle. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Joyce Lavonne Ingle. "Hardrock" was a gifted athlete, excelling especially in football, wrestling, and baseball, graduating from Pepperell High School in Lindale in 1974. He served honorably in the United States Air Force following high school. Prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed in the heating and air conditioning business for several years. Mr. Ingle was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his son, Dylan Ingle, Lindale; his sister, Joy Ingle Smith (Joseph), Lindale; his brother, Ricky Ingle (Jodi), Rome; nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Ingle will be cremated. The family will receive friends at His Church, 25 Adams Circle, Silver Creek, GA 30173, on Saturday, March 13, 2021, beginning at 1pm. Please consider a donation in memory to the American Cancer Society. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
