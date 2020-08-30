Howard Henry Ingle, age 92, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was born on May 11, 1928 to the late Henry and Ella Davis Ingle in Plainville, GA. Howard was an active member of Second Avenue Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, sang in the choir and was a member of the mission team. Howard (Jr.) was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Betty Jean White Ingle. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, J.C., Bill, and Seaborn Ingle and one sister, Stella Brown. He is survived by his second wife of 15 years, Karen Porter Ingle, his children Meleitha (Frank) Fowler, Mike Ingle (Alicia Williams Gammon). He is also survived by his grandchildren Tristen Ingle (Kassie Callaway), Alex Ingle, Matt (Christy) Fowler, Lauren (Antwane) Nelson, Wayne W. Gammon III, Winston Williams Gammon, and four great-grandchildren, Caroline, Stephen and Abbie Fowler, and Kellen Anderson; Nieces, nephews, and cousins. Howard served as a Corporal in the United States Army Signal Corp during the Korean War. He was stationed in France from 1952-1954. Mr. Ingle was a carpenter - builder by trade. He was employed by Pinson's Inc. and later owned his own business, Howard Ingle Builders. Graveside services and military rites will be conducted Tuesday, September 1st at 11:00 am at Oaknoll Gardens. Family and friends are invited to attend. Due to the heat, please feel free to dress casual. Pallbearers include Mike, Tristen, Alex Ingle, Frank Fowler, Jim Whatley, Haskell Perry. Honorary Pallbearers include Matt Fowler, Harry Edwards, Wayne and Winston Gammon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Avenue Baptist Church in his honor.