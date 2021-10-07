Evelyn Faye Hyde of Lindale passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at a local hospital after a brief illness. Mrs. Hyde was born in Floyd County a daughter of the late Charles Marion Scoggins and the late Inez Brumbelow Scoggins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Hyde. She was a graduate of Pepperell High School and was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church. She retired from A. G. Edwards & Sons investment firm as office manager after over 30 years of service. After retirement she worked at various assisted living centers where she thoroughly enjoyed cooking for others. She was a wonderful cook and shared her desserts with family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include a son, Marc Hyde, of Lindale and Jeanette Jackson (Thomas) of Silver Creek. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. A celebration of Mrs. Hyde's life will be held at a later date.