Mrs. Audrey Fay Johnson Hyde, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Hyde was born on April 19, 1935 in Greensboro, NC, daughter of the late Leroy Johnson and the late Lillie Mae Hardy Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Earle Gene Hyde, and by 3 brothers, Donnie Johnson, Clarence Johnson and Herman Johnson. Before her retirement, Mrs. Hyde was a telephone operator for over 30 years with Southern Bell and Bell South. She was a member of West Rome Baptist Church where she was a member of "Mother's Morning Out", the former preschool program. Mrs. Hyde was also a member of the Bell South Pioneers. She was a loving and dedicated grandmother who loved her family dearly. Survivors include her 2 daughters, Allison Espy, Rome, and Andrea Hovers (Shea), Rome; 5 grandchildren, Kolby McReynolds, Collin Espy, Carter Espy, Cade Espy and Lillie Claire Espy, all of Rome; her sister, Marie Frazier, Greensboro, NC; her brother, Ray Johnson, CA; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Phil Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park, South. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2pm until 3:45pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday by 3:30pm and include: Kolby McReynolds, Collin Espy, Carter Espy, Cade Espy, Shea Hovers, Jimmy Bolton, Johnny Bolton and Leroy Minter. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of both Winthrop Senior Memory Care and Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd for all of their dedicated care of Mrs. Hyde. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
