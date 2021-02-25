Mr. Daniel Joseph Hunter, age 51, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021. Mr. Hunter was born in North Kingston, RI, on August 13, 1969, son of Eddy Hutto and Ann King. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, June Ely, and by his paternal grandparents, George and Linnie Hutto. Mr. Hunter was a self-employed professional painter for his entire working life. Survivors include his wife, Vivian Hunter, Palm Coast; his daughter and son, Rina Vega and Andrew Davis (Meggan), Palm Coast; his mother, Ann King (John), Rome; his father, Eddy Hutto (Grace), Palm Coast. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Hunter will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Palm Coast, FL. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
