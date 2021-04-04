Donald "Don" Hoyt Hughes, 88, of Dallas, GA passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 25, 1933, in Marietta, GA. He was a long-time member of Celebration Church of God. He served in the US Army and owned and operated Roland Business Machines in Rome, GA for more than 23 years, which is now run by his son. Mr. Hughes is survived by his loving wife of almost 64 years, Myrland Fowler Hughes. Condolences may be left for the family on our website, www.samclarkfuneralhome.com.