Alexis Brook Howell, "Lexi Lou" or "Lexi", age 19, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, from injuries received in an automobile accident. Alexis was born in Rome, GA on October 22, 2001, daughter of Brian Howell and the late Holly Hicks. She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Gail Howell. Alexis graduated from Armuchee High School in the Class of 2020 and received the following cords: "Students Against Destructive Decisions", "Certified Clinical Medical Assistant", and "Future Business Leaders of America." She discovered early in her life that she was meant to care for others. She was currently attending Georgia Northwestern Technical College with aspirations of graduating and becoming a Registered Nurse. Some of her favorite things to do was to travel with her boyfriend, Chris, play with her dog, Ozzy, and spend time with her God-children, Kaylee, Mason and Kason. Alexis was passionate about her dog, food, caring for others in need, sleeping, swimming and shopping. Very accurate descriptive words for her are ambitious and driven, thoughtful, goofy, sarcastic, genuine, hilarious, and selfless. Survivors include her sister, Jessi Howell; her father, Brian Howell; many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her very much. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 2:00pm until 5:00pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Mar 19
Visitation
Friday, March 19, 2021
2:00PM-5:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - North Chapel and Crematory
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
