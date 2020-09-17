Mr. James Pinkney Howard, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, in a Piedmont, AL health care facility. Mr. Howard was born in Ft. Payne, AL on January 31, 1938, son of the late William B. and Lottie Nunn Howard. He was also preceded in death by his late wife, Annie Mae Matthews Howard, and by his first wife and mother of his children, Dorothy Ann Stinnett Howard. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Bekaert Steel Wire Corp. for over 27 years. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Grove Oak, AL. Survivors include 3 sons, Rev. Tony D. Howard (Donna), Rome, Timothy J. Howard (Adeanna), Rome, and Terry L. Howard (Tammy), Lindale; a sister, Dorothy Godwin, Fyffe, AL; 2 brothers, LaVonne Howard and William Howard, both of Fyffe, AL; 7 grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with his son, the Rev. Tony Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 1pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
