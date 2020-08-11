Mrs. Shirley Ann Hopper, age 76, of Armuchee, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Hopper was born in Augusta, Georgia on July 6, 1944, daughter of the late Thurman Wrye and the late Dorothy Turner Wrye. Mrs. Hopper was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, she was a life-long nurse and worked at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital for 30 years. Shirley was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Reverend Wayne Hopper; two children, Sheri Teems (Rickey), Patrick Hopper (Melissa); four grandchildren, Amanda Teems, Richard Teems, Anna Hopper, and Ashley Hopper; six great grandchildren, Emma Teems, Avery Selman, Jonas Fleetwood, Judah Fleetwood, Shelby Teems, and Thad Teems. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2pm at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Christian Life Center with Pastor Dale McConkey officiating. Social distancing measures will be observed and the family requests that guests wear face coverings. The family will receive friends at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church on Friday from 12:00pm until 1:45pm with social distancing measures being observed and the family requests that guests wear face coverings. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
