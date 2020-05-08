Gary James Hopper, age 55, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at a Marietta hospital. Mr. Hopper was born in Winter Haven, Florida on March 25, 1965, son of Karen Dowling Hopper and the late Frederick Donald Hopper. He was a self-employed welder. Survivors include three daughters, Jessica Brooks (Justin), Marietta, Julie Valk (Austin), Rome, and Kayla Hopper, Atlanta; two grandchildren, Natalee Brooks and Brooks Valk; his mother, Karen Hopper, Cedartown; four siblings, Rusty Hopper (Janet), Wendy Menze (Jay), Heidi Popham (Kurt), and Holly Adams (Jonathan); nieces and a nephew. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Hopper will be cremated. No services are planned at this time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
