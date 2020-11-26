Billy "Poss" Hopper, Age 78 of Centre, formerly of Rome, GA, passed away Friday November 27th in Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Monday, November 30th at the Perry Funeral Home chapel; burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2:PM Monday at the funeral home. Survivors include his wife, Judy Young Hopper; daughter and son-in-law, Leigh & Jeffery Duck of Rome, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Centre Baptist Church. Perry Funeral Home Directing. www.perryfuneral.net