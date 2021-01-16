Mrs. Virginia Elizabeth Holtzclaw, age 70, of Rome, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Holtzclaw was born in Lansing, Michigan on November 26, 1950, daughter of the late Alf Taylor Ellis and the late Virginia Lurline Doster Ellis. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dan Taylor Ellis, Sr. Mrs. Holtzclaw was a homemaker and was a member of Westside Family Worship Center. She loved to sing, cook, and bake and spent most of her time serving her Lord and others. Survivors include her husband, Rev. Frank Holtzclaw; three children, Donnie Shurley (Connie), Rockmart, Sissy Sheppard (Todd), Rome, and Danny Paul Holtzclaw, Cedartown; five grandchildren, Brandon Shurley, Taylor Sheppard, Grant Sheppard, Stone Sheppard, and Haydan Holtzclaw Bonds; two great grandchildren, Bowen Shurley and Carter Chandler with one more on the way; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Benjamin Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in Northview Cemetery in Cedartown with the Rev. Walter Chris Vasser officiating. The family received friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 6 until 8pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and the service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 11:30am and include: Active: Brandon Shurley, Grant Sheppard, Stone Sheppard, Benjamin Ellis, Sam Ellis, and Dwayne Ellis, Sr. Honorary: Brock Ellis, Daniel Ballard, Michael McEntyre, Anthony Hollis, and Andrew Hollis. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
