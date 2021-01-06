Our Beloved Robert Hollingsworth, Jr., age 77, of Rome, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Robert was born in Oakland, California on October 21, 1943 to the late Robert and Debby Hollingsworth. He has lived in California, Hialeah, Florida, Chattanooga, Tennessee and Rome, Georgia. Robert retired from Brock Candy Company in Chattanooga and then moved to Rome. Robert was a very happy, caring and loving person and never met a stranger. He loved his family, his friends and will be missed by all who knew him. Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Hollingsworth, and by his sister, Judy Hemrick. He is survived by his son, Robert Hollingsworth III (Leigh); his daughters, Lydia Burroughs (Mitchell) and Kristina Hollingsworth; his grandchildren, Jacob, Hayden and Hensleigh Hollingsworth; his sister, Beth Ryder; his brothers-in-law, Fred Ergle (Pam) and Karl Ergle; his nieces and nephews, James Ryder (Maritza), Robin Ryder (Clay), Nancy Smith, Carol Roberts (Will), Jackson Hemrick, Angie McFall, Justin Tatum; his great nieces, Holly Tomlinson (Aaron), Heather Wassell (Dylan), Hillary Smith, Haley Smith, Jennifer Alberts, Andrea Banks, Jacob Banks and Abigail Banks. The family would also like to recognize special friends, Kim Royston, LeAnn Blalock and the Deaf community. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Adam Colston officiating. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 12:00pm in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Brandon Bruce officiating. A sign language interpreter will be present at all services. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 12:00 pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family would like to thank Floyd Heart Failure Clinic, Emily Costolnick and her staff, and the Floyd Medical Center 4 West nursing staff. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.