Joyce Folk Holley Hollingsworth, 89, of Rome, GA, formerly of Williston, SC passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held at eleven o'clock a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Williston Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Beth Yarborough officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery on Thursday. Born in Williston, SC on September 23, 1931, she was a daughter of the late J. Cecil Folk, Sr. and Lois Hodges Folk. Joyce grew-up in Williston, SC; she earned her B.S. Degree in Home Economics Education from Winthrop College. She taught at North Augusta High and Aiken High School, as well as, Jacksonville, FL and Jackson, TN before retiring from Williston-Elko High School in 1987. By then, she had earned a Master's Degree in Education. She loved to travel and did so frequently until her retirement. Her first husband, Thomas Holley died in 1985; Joyce remarried and moved to Rome, GA in 1989 with Clayton Hollingsworth who preceded her in death in 2007. Joyce was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rome. Joyce is survived by her children Mary Ann (John) Griffin of Williston, SC and Faye (Paul) Buckner of Troy, TN and three step-children Margaret Hollingsworth, Ann Croft and daughter-in-law Lynn Hollingsworth all of Rome, GA; grandchildren Paula Buckner; step-grandchildren Andy (Kathleen) Hollingsworth of Athens, GA, Bryan (Callette) Hollingsworth, Lilli Tahamtani all of Rome, GA, Claire Lupo Stawnczy of Canada and James Lupo of Rome, GA and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law Joanne F. (Leo) Barker and Lois F. (Bill) Williams, Sr.; a brother John C. Folk, Jr.; a niece Joane W. Hutson and a step-son Robert Hollingsworth. Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, 170 Elko Street, Williston, SC 29853 is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit their on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
+1