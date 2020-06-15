Dr. David Andrew Holland, 81, died June 13, 2020, on his beloved farm in Silver Creek, Georgia. The celebration of Dr. Holland's life will be held outdoors on his farm, 200 Tom Bing Road SE, Silver Creek, GA, on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at 7pm. Come casual. We will observe social distancing. Please wear a mask. Dr. Holland was born May 21, 1939, in Barbour County, AL, and from that day on he would be known for having an intense energy for all that life had to offer. He brought that intensity to the entire 15 years at ERHS where he was principal, and the last of his professional working years were spent as Associate Superintendent of Gordon County Schools. Dr. Holland was a dedicated and enthusiastic educator who cared immensely for every faculty, staff and student he served. It was certain that he would be seen at any and every school event supporting and cheering on the students in his charge. All could see that his creativity and enthusiasm was more than just in his professional life. In his earlier years, if you waited long enough you might see him zoom by on a Honda Gold Wing. More than one family swings outdoors on his handmade porch swings or has celebrated a holiday with a David Holland fruit cake. And if you were really lucky, you got to catch a million catfish in his well-stocked catfish pond. The Holland home never lacked of pecans just shaken from his pecan tree, his canned pear preserves, or his homemade pizza. And horses, how he loved horses (many whose names reflected the same vivaciousness for life that he had)! And we can't forget the bees. We aren't sure if he really loved their honey or just catching a swarm for the thrill. For David there was only moving or sleeping, no in-between. He and Winnie were married for 58 years and had two daughters who share his same energy in life, Miriam and Melissa. His five grandchildren will always remember him for his adventurous spirit. David was a true family man. His brother, Fred, and sister, Daphne, and his nieces and their families will miss his frequent visits back home to Blue Springs, AL. He is more than fondly remembered by the neighbors whom he treated like family. To honor Dr. Holland's generous spirit and passion for students, our family asks instead of flowers, donations can be made dedicated in his name to the Rome YMCA, https://www.ymcarome.org/aboutus/donate-now/. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of David Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.