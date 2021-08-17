Mr. John Wesley Holden, Jr., age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. John was born in Gordon County, GA on May 14, 1939, son of the late John Wesley Holden, Sr., and the late Laura Gertrude Kinsey Holden. He was also preceded in death by his son, Douglas Wayne Holden, and by brothers, T. J. Holden and Walter Holden. John served in the United States Army and the Army Reserves from 1962 - 1968 and was a member of the American Legion Post #5. He retired from Berry College in 2001, where he taught college students how to paint. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family and he will be missed by all. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Frances Crowe Holden; daughter, Pam Lewis (Jimmy); brother, Jim Holden (Vanita); sisters, Evelyn Hight, Judy Bramblett, Virginia Barrett (Earl) and Mildred Willerson (Tommy); 4 grandchildren, Dalton Tison (Ashley), Shelby Tison, Meredith Hufstetler (Jonathan), and Jake Lewis (Emily); 5 great-grandchildren, Nora, Freya, and Jack Hufstetler and Hattie and Ruthie Lewis; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 2:00 pm at in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 12:00am until 2:00pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are requested at both the visitation and funeral service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday at 1:30 pm and include: Dalton Tison, Barry Rayburn, Chad Bramblett, Keith Robinson, Chris Grogan, Sid Willerson, and Jason Holden. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1
+1