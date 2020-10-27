Mr. Everett Franklin Holden, age 93, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Holden was born in Jacksonville, FL on September 14, 1927, son of the late Hubert Holden and the late Emma Lou Kinsey Holden. He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Joyce Holden, by a sister, Viola Magnicheri, and by a brother, Willie Holden. Mr. Holden owned and operated Holden Upholstery for 30 years prior to retirement. He was a member of New Life Church of God. Mr. Holden was a lifelong resident of the Dykes Creek Community. He loved fishing, farming, and playing the guitar. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Jean Taylor Holden, to whom he was married on January 30, 1949; a daughter, Linda Holden; three sons, Thomas Everett Holden, Sr., Christopher Wayne Holden (Tina), and Rev. William Everett Holden (Gail); a special brother-in-law, Robert B. Taylor, Sr. (Carol); 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Justin Grant officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and the service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 1:30pm and include: Active: Tom Holden, Jr., Robert Taylor, Jr., Paul Taylor, Matt Rubin, Ben Humphries, and Chad Smith. Honorary: J. T. Taylor, Tripp Hobbs, Bradley Wiseman, and Terrell Turner. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
