Mrs. Betty Jo Chandler Holcombe, age 91, passed away on the evening of February 8, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 16, 1929 to the late Lemual Richard and Zelma Mae Chandler in Tallapoosa, Georgia. She graduated from Tallapoosa High School and she worked at Hubbard Slacks for many years. She was a God fearing woman who read her bible daily and made sure to spread the word of the Lord through everything she did. She was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church and loved being involved with her Sunday School class. She was a homemaker and avid gardener who loved her flowers. She worked daily in her front yard to keep all her flower beds thriving and people would drive by just to get a glimpse of the beauty. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert "Hamp" Holcombe, one son Dr. Robert H. Holcombe Jr. (Abby), 3 granddaughters, Avery Lea Holcombe, Chandler Dean Holcombe, both of Rome and Blair Christine Weiksner (Michael), Atlanta, and her two brothers Mitchell Chandler (Vivian), Marietta and Millard Chandler (Rebecca), Tallapoosa and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the care givers at Seven Hills Place and Heyman Hospice for their outstanding care. Funeral service will be held at New Armuchee Baptist on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be on Thursday Feburary 11, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Daniel's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to New Armuchee Baptist Church. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
