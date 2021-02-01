Mrs. Annelle Evans Holcomb, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, surrounded be her loving family. Mrs. Holcomb was born in Cartersville, Georgia, January 3, 1930, daughter of the late Cullman Leroy Evans and Lucille Bagwell Evans. Mrs. Holcomb was a devout christian, faithful member of Adairsville Baptist Church, and past member of Snow Springs Baptist Church. She served on numerous committees, loved singing in the choir, active in WMU, taught J. Billy Graham Sunday School Class, and Vacation Bible School. She married the love of her life, Otis in 1953. Together they raised five children and owned and operated S & H Super Market in Adairsville for 43 years. Always active in her community, she had served in many civic organizations. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and love for music. She will be remembered as a gracious and kind lady who always thought of others. She is preceded in death by her husband, Otis Erwin Holcomb; brother, Henry Leroy Evans, and sister, Claudia Evans Haynes. She is survived by her loving children, Annelle (Ann) Evans Lukowski, Lynn and Phillip Dean, Erwin and Deb Holcomb, Ernest and Melissa Holcomb, and Melanie Holcomb; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; nephew, David and Tina Erwin. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 2:30 PM at Adairsville Baptist Church with Pastor Eric Sorrell and Rev. Michael Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Adairsville Baptist Church. Internment will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville. Pallbearers will be Carter Wilson, Chess Wilson, Norman Parker, David Erwin, Tony Erwin, and Tim Warren; Honorary pallbearers will be the former "Bag Boys" of S & H Super Market and the Deacons of the Adairsville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Adairsville Baptist Church, P. O. Box 301, Adairsville, Georgia, 30103. Family and friends attending services will be required to wear face mask and observe social distancing. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net