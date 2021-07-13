Charles Dennison Hoge Jr 89 passed away on July 13th, 2021. He was born on February 15th, 1932 in Chattanooga Tennessee to the late Charles D. Hoge and Susie M. Hoge. Charles is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Hoge and his daughters Marsha Bradshaw and Michelle Covington both of Jacksonville Fl, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his parents, brother Ed Hoge and his son and best friend Chris "Bucky" Hoge. Charles was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He loved his family and devoted his entire life to them. Charles was an avid history enthusiast, he enjoyed playing golf, he loved exploring former battlegrounds and military monuments. He loved adventure, travel and being outdoors. He lived a full life. Charles was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church and the Oostanaula Masonic Lodge 113-F&AM Visitation will be held Monday July 19th from 6-8pm at Daniels Funeral Home in Rome Ga. A funeral service to honor the life of Charles Hoge will be held on Tuesday, July 20th at Garden Lakes Baptist Church at 1:00 pm. Visitation and gathering with the family will begin at 11:30 am Internment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens in Rome Ga. with the Oostanaula Masons conducting Masonic Graveside Rights. Pall Bearers will be Denny Bradshaw, Brent Hoge, Caleb Barlow, Logan Bradshaw, Caden Hoge, Blake Griffis, Garrett Gregory, Bobby Gregory and Dalton Bradshaw. Arrangements are being handled by Daniels Funeral Home 901 E 2nd Ave, Rome, GA 30161. Memorial Donations can be made to Oostanaula Masonic Lodge PO Box 1892 Rome Ga 30161.
