Joseph (Joe) E. Hofer Joseph Edward Hofer, known as Joe, died on Sunday, March 5, 2020. Joe suffered a stroke in February 2019 and had been incapacitated since. He was 82. Joe was born in Birmingham, Ala. on June 22, 1937 to Joe Louis and Elle Hofer. He was the oldest of four brothers, of whom two survive him. Until the end of his life Joe was known affectionately to his brothers as "Bunk." A graduate of Woodlawn High School, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962 at age 25. After becoming a paratrooper he was posted to Germany. Enroute to his posting in April 1962 aboard a Flying Tiger airline flight, Joe, along with 67 other passengers crashed in a stormy north Atlantic some 600 miles west of Ireland. After six hours at sea and with 51 survivors in one 25- man life raft, a rescue by ship was affected. Joe was credited with saving the other survivors and was awarded the Soldier's Medal for valor, the highest non-combat award for heroism which can be bestowed by the U.S. military. The citation for the medal reads: "Private Hofer's heroic acton and deep concern for his fellow man are in the highest traditions of the United States Army and reflect distinct credit upon himself and the military service." For anyone who knew Joe well they would not have expected from him any less. In 1965 Joe married Millie Tucker and relocated to Rome, Ga. Within a short time he began his own construction business, Hof-Con Inc., that he operated for more than four decades. The company did primarily concrete construction throughout northwest Georgia before branching into other fields, including mill work, construction and repair of dams, and working with springs, particularly with the springs in Cave Springs, Ga. Throughout his years in business Joe was known as being honest, generous, and one willing to take on difficult jobs others feared. A tremendously hard working individual, Joe was not one to complain or make excuses. He had a will of iron and a fierce determination to be his own man and to take on the world on his terms. After his wife's death in 2013 following a long and debilitating illness, Joe began to work less. Well known throughout Rome, nonetheless in this late-life period his humor and good will brought him new friends and he began enjoying a period he referred to as "the best two years of my life." Moe's Original Barbecue in downtown Rome became a kind of clubhouse for Joe where he would gather with friends, both young and old, and "bull shoot," talking about everything from politics to the possibility aliens even now live among us. Joe leaves a legacy that is manifested in the manner in which he lived, a life of boundless generosity, good humor, and an unshakeable belief in himself. He will be missed. Joe's survivors include a daughter from his first marriage, Barri Hofer Hill of Birmingham, and two grandchildren, Holli Lankford, Rota, Spain, and Joseph Brannon Hill, Birmingham. He is also survived by brothers, Marlin Hofer and wife Bobbi, of Huntsville, Ala. and Daniel Hofer of Marietta, as well as step-son Raad Cawthon and his wife Karena of Oaxaca, Mexico. Daniel's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Hofer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.