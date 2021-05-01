Nancy Sue (Susie) Hiott of James Island, SC, passed away April 27,2021. Susie was born October 11, 1943, in Rome, GA, to Mary and A.L. Latimer. She graduated from West Rome High School in 1961. She worked for several years in the office of Fahy's Department Store and at Julian Harrison Ford Co. After marrying, she moved to Charleston, SC, and helped her husband in his camera store. In later years she was employed in the Immunopathology Department at MUSC and retired after 20 years. Susie was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She was an ardent animal lover and at various times had a skunk, an African Gray parrot, a ferret, and an assortment of dogs and cats. Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Hiott and a son, Gene Hiott. She is survived by a son James Beckham Hiott of James Island, SC, and a sister, Cindy Latimer of Rome, GA. Several cousins also survive. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make donations to: Epworth United Methodist Church 1540 Camp Rd., Charleston, SC 29412 or to Feline Refuge 1812 United Dr., Huger, SC 29450 A memorial service will be held in Rome at a later date.