Mrs. Ellie Delores "Dee" Hinnant, age 87, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday evening, October 2, 2020. Funeral services for Dee will be Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Minister Michael Farris and Elder Steve Murdock officiating. Private interment will be Friday a in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Dee's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the service hour. For a complete obituary please visit www.salmonfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Ellie Hinnant, please visit Tribute Store.