Mrs. Ellie Delores "Dee" Hinnant, age 87, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday evening, October 2, 2020. Funeral services for Dee will be Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Minister Michael Farris and Elder Steve Murdock officiating. Private interment will be Friday a in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Dee's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the service hour. For a complete obituary please visit www.salmonfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Oct 8
Funeral Service
Thursday, October 8, 2020
6:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Oct 8
Gathering of Family and Friends
Thursday, October 8, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Oct 9
Interment
Friday, October 9, 2020
1:00AM
