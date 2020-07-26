Mr. Robert Lamar "Bob" Hilliard, age 74, of Cave Spring, GA, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Hilliard was born in Lindale, GA on May 5, 1946, son of the late Grady L. Hilliard and the late Virginia Dare DeHart Hilliard. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gina Hilliard, and by his mother-in-law, Elsie Strange. Mr. Hilliard was a 1964 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Hilliard founded and owned Hilliard Farm Eggs in Cave Spring for many years. Prior to his retirement, he was an Inspector for the United States and Georgia State Departments of Agriculture. Mr. Hilliard was a breeder of Registered Red Angus Cattle in Cave Spring. He was a former President of the Southeastern Red Angus Association. A member of Rehoboth Baptist Church, Mr. Hilliard formerly served as Choir Director for several years. Survivors include his wife, the former Gwynne Cline, to whom he was married on October 11, 1964; a son, Chris Hilliard (Zegie), Cave Spring; 3 grandchildren, Jeremy Hilliard (Kelsey), Cave Spring, Kylie Hilliard, Rome, and Mitchell Scoggins (Ansley), Rome; 6 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Carolyn Wilkerson, Diane Fulton (Edward), and Jeanette Hilliard (Paul Wiggins), all of Lindale; a brother, Gene Hilliard (Edna), Silver Creek; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 6pm at Rehoboth Baptist Church with the Rev. Dale Byars and the Rev. Jason Willis officiating. Interment will follow in Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Mr. Hilliard will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 4 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Thursday at 5:30pm and include: Jim Benton, Donald Terry, Kent Dyer, Wade Jones, Alex Lambo, Charles Hilliard, and Tony Hanson. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6 Rehoboth Road, SW, Cave Spring, GA 30124. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
