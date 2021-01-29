Ms. Linda Ruth Hill, age 75, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Ms. Hill was born in Rome, GA on January 26, 1946, the daughter of the late Ben Whitfield and the late Bonnie Tate Whitfield. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. She graduated from Pepperell High School and worked for Florida Tile for many years. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her children's father, Robert Sentell. She is survived by her sons, Robert D. Sentell (Donna) of Rome and Phillip Sentell of Lindale; her grandchildren, Claire Sentell and Ethan Sentell, both of Rome; her brother, Lamar Whitfield (Pat) of Rome; her niece, Misty White of Rome. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Dr. Jerry Dudley officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday, from 1:00 pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
