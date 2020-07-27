Edna Ann McEver Hilburn, 77 of Rydal, passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital. Ann was born in Emerson Georgia, August 31, 1942 to the late Frank C. McEver and the late Rosella Bivens Graves. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clayton J. Hilburn. Ann was a founding member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church and was a collector of many things, especially angels. Miss Ann was everybody's mama or grandmama. Survivors include her children, Frankie Freeman (Robin), Denise Sandidge (Trammell), Albert Hilburn (Angela) and Chris Hilburn (Shannon); 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her sister Lynn Kennedy and a host of extended family members. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 266 Prater Road, Kingston, GA, with The Reverend Brian Silvers officiating. Miss Ann will lie-in-state for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday July 31, 2019 at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and facial coverings are recommended. Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Ann Hilburn; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories or to leave a condolence message.
To plant a tree in memory of Edna Hilburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.