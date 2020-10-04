Jayson Keith Hightower age 53, of Armuchee GA., Passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joseph Pethel, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jayson Hightower memorial at the Bank of OZK @ 42 Three Rivers Dr. NE, Ga. 30161 (706)-234-1223 Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens; the family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the memorial service hour; on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.