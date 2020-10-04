Mrs. Edna Lois Hicks, age 90, of Armuchee, GA, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, in a local nursing home. Mrs. Hicks was born January 26, 1930, in Trion, GA, daughter of the late Jesse L. Haney and Bessie G. Hamby Fuller. She was a homemaker and a member of Armuchee Baptist Church. Mrs. Hicks enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, quilting, and crocheting. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hicks was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman W. Hicks to whom she was married May 27, 1947; an infant son, Jackie Sherman Hicks; sister, Mary Jane Haney; and brothers, Gene Haney and Howard Haney. Survivors include two sons, Dennis Rowan (Brenda) Hicks, William Wesley (Debbie) Hicks; three grandchildren, Brenden Kyle Hicks, Nicole Hicks Reese, Dennison Trent Hicks; four great-grandchildren, Reagan Hicks, Hollis Reese, Hayden Reese, and Ty Hicks; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside and interment services were held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 5, 2020, at LaFayette City Cemetery with Rev. Kevin J. Norton officiating. Pallbearers were Kyle Hicks, Trent Hicks, Thomas Reese, and Mark Hicks. The Hicks family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Pruitt Healthcare. To share your condolences with the family online, please visit our website at www.masonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are provided by Mason Funeral Home- Summerville, GA.
