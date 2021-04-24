Mrs. Linda Annette Hicks, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021, at her residence. Linda was born on August 25, 1941, in Rome, Georgia, to the late Yolanda Maria Cuomo Freeman and Charles Elmer Freeman. In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Hicks, a granddaughter; Alexis Howell, four sisters, and five brothers. In the summer of 1955, she met Earl J. Hicks. Earl and a few of his good buddies pulled up to a red light on Broad Street next to car of girls. The girls asked if they wanted to race and Earl said, yes and if I win, I get that girl in the back which was Linda A. Freeman. They were married on January 25, 1958 and had been inseparable ever since. She spent her life as a homemaker and loving mother. She graduated from nursing school in the early eighties but her passion was being a caregiver to her family. Survivors include her husband, Earl Jake Hicks, to whom she married for 63 years; daughters, Lisa Ploof (Tony), Christy Poole (Phelan), and Nancy Sisson; son, Jeffrey Hicks (Mandy); nine grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Linda A. Hicks will be Wednesday April 28, 2021, at 2:00 in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Chaplin Daniel da-Silva officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. At other times, the family may be contacted at their residences. Pallbearers are requested to be at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30 pm and include; Tony Ploof, Phelan Poole, Jake Hicks, Zachary Ploof, Travis Robinson, Blake Poole, Christian Robinson, Brice Poole, and Lane Sisson. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.