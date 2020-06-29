Mrs. Jean Davis Herring, age 79, of Rome, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Herring was born in Floyd County, Georgia on September 11, 1940, daughter of the late Rev. A. C. Davis and the late Nellie Sexton Davis. She was raised in the Riverside Community and was employed by Celanese Fiber Corp. She later retired from Kroger Company in Rome. Mrs. Herring was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Rome. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Melvin Herring, by a son, Bruce Benoy Herring, Sr., and by four brothers, Arnold, Max, Early and Ronnie Davis. Survivors include a son, Brad Herring (Sherry), Rome; two daughters, Brenda Shiver (Mitch), Sylacauga, AL, and Beverly Compton, Rome; a sister, Navaughnia Smith (Mike), Rome; a brother, Scottie Davis (Fran), Rome; six grandchildren, Ashley Thrash, Adam Compton, Autumn Barnes, Bruce B. Herring, Jr., Kinsey Boydstone and Micah Herring; five great grandchildren with another one due any day; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 12 noon at Floyd Memory Gardens with the Rev. Matt Smith officiating and the Rev. Randy Lambert closing with prayer. Mrs. Herring will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 10:30am until 11:30am. Social distancing measures will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 11am and include: Marty Davis, Adam Compton, Bruce Herring, Jr., Chad Moore and Tyler Moore. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at www.choa.org or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Ste. 100, Atlanta, GA 30341. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Herring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.