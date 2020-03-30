Mrs. Gail Ray Henderson, 73, of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Gail was born in Rome, GA on January 3, 1947 to the late Mr. James Calvin Ray and Mrs. Beulah East Ray. Gail was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Gail was an accomplished cosmetologist, she worked for many years teaching cosmetology for Adairsville High School and Georgia Northwestern Technical college. She was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. She and her husband, Don loved to travel to the mountains and the beach. Gail will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Gail is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald L. Henderson, daughters; Marnie (Doug) Sharp and Julie Henderson, grandchildren; Brent Hoge, Caden Hoge, Jackson Corn and Madison Corn. A private graveside service will be conducted at Sunset Memory Gardens on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave online condolences for the family. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive is honored to serve the family in this most difficult of times.
