Betty Kathryn Sparks Henderson of Rome Georgia died on August 13, 2020 at a local hospital. Betty was born on June 26, 1932 in Jackson County Alabama the youngest daughter of the late Isaac W. and Delia Carter Sparks. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years William S. Henderson, brothers, JW Sparks, Rev. Hugh Sparks, Charles Sparks; sisters, Marie Robinson, Irene Wilkey, Flora Culver, Sarah Sampley, Bernice Gilbert, and Zora Norwood. She is survived by her two children Mary Duncan (Paul) of Rome and Gill Henderson (Debra) of Rome, three grandchildren Chris Bishop (Sara) of Albuquerque NM , Stacey Leonard (Michael) of Rome and Christy McStotts (Chuck) of Rome, three great grandchild Madison Leonard of Rome, Trey Leonard of Rome and Malcolm Gonda-Bishop of Albuquerque NM as well as several nieces and nephews. Betty was a homemaker and dedicated her life to taking care of her family. In later years she was a caregiver for children and the elderly. She was of the Baptist faith and belonged to Antioch Baptist Church for most of her life and in later years joined Park Avenue Baptist Church. A special thanks to Winthrop Health and Rehab for loving and caring for Betty since 2008. Betty will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Antioch Baptist Church cemetery. A private service will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Betty's family by visiting the website of www.daniels-funeralhome.com.
+1