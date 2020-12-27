Dr. Dennis Michael Heller, age 61 of Rome passed away suddenly on Monday, December 21, 2020. Dr. Heller was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on May 18th, 1959 and his family moved to Rome in 1964. He was the son of Francis A. and Lawrence E. Heller of Rome. He graduated from West Rome Highschool in 1977, and went on to receive his B.S. in Biology from UGA in 1981, and a DDS in Dentistry from Emory University in 1985. Dr. Heller was a longtime member of the Georgia Dental Association and the American Dental Association. He has a dental practice in Rome where he worked for 34 years. He loved his staff and took great pride in serving his patient family. He was a big Georgia football fan, and his love for the bulldogs was apparent to all that knew him. His other passions included Disney World and decorating his home for Christmas along with other holidays. He was even known to take lights on vacation and decorate the destination. But, his greatest love was his family, which he always put above all else. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Jennifer and his beloved children David and Maclayne; parents, Larry and Fran Heller, Rome, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Dan Beggs of Beaverton, OR; nephews, Matthew Beggs, Beaverton, OR; Jeff Burdette, Allentown, PA; niece, Laura Holland, Cumming, GA; Uncle, Bill Galinac (Cindy), Harrisburg, PA; Aunt, Elizabeth Rembish, Branson, MO. A memorial service will be held at Daniel's Funeral Home on Saturday, January the 2nd at 11:00 am, with future inurnment at Saint Mary's Catholic Church Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID, the service will be limited to family and close friends. However, the service will be livestreamed at 11:00 am on Daniel's Funeral Home Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following: St. Mary's School - with notation in memo "Dennis M Heller Scholarship Fund", Cancer Navigators of Rome, Georgia, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Association (JDRF) in his memory. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.