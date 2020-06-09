Mr. Thurman Lee Heath, age 85, of Rome passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020 in a local hospital. Mr. Heath was born October 6, 1934 in Cave Spring, Ga. a son of the late John V. Heath, and Lillie Mae Bolinger Heath. He was owner of Thurman Heath Upholstery for sixty years. Mr. Heath was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by brother, John H. Heat, sister, Annis Gunn, son in law, Dennis Beard, step son, Jack Vaughn, great grandchild, Jaden Beard. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lanham Heath, daughters, Elaine Beard, Sherry (Larry) Durham, Yvonne (Mickey) Henderson, step daughters, Betty Boyett, Cindy Knight, brothers, Charles (Nancy) Heath, Don Heath, 7 grandchildren, several step grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, several step great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 P.M. Friday June 12, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Derek Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday June 11, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Kevin, Jeremy, Brent, Chris, Josh, son in law Mickey. Honorary pallbearers, son in law Larry, and great grandsons. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
